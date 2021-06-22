MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

MongoDB stock opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.06. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $914,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,190,760.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,065,327 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

