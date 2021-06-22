Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,079 shares of company stock worth $40,852,505. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $352.73. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,217. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

