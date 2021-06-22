Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

DWSN stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.