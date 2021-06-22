Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

