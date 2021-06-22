Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 440,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter.

PHT stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

