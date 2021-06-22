Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LNT stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

