Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $93.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 849.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.