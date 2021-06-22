Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 4.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 239,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.