Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

MPLX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after buying an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Mplx by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

