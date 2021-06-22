Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.46

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 21655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 394,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.