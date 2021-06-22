Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 9,159 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

