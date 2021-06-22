Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,933. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08.

