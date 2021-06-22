Mutual Advisors LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,424.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

