Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 69,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,727 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 80,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79.

