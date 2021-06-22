Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.25 million to $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NBRV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,747. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $462.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

