Namecoin Market Cap Hits $16.25 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $69,790.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.01366910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00365783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

