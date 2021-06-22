Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

