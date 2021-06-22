Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.91.

NTRA opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08. Natera has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

