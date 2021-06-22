National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of National CineMedia worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

