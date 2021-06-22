National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 1,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

