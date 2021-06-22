National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 112,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE:NFG opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

