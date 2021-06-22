Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navistar’s upgraded product line, ranging between heavy to medium trucks and buses, is impressive. The company’s collaboration with General Motors and OneH2 bode well. Merger with Volkswagen's Traton will further buoy the company’s prospects. Navistar’s new aftermarket product line, Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts, augurs well for growth. Also, Navistar’s progress in electric vehicle space by delivering its first electric CE Series school buses to Canada is praiseworthy. NEXT eMobility Solutions is likely to help the company move toward an electric future, thereby boosting its prospects. Per Navistar 4.0 strategy, the firm expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins to improve to 12% by fiscal 2024. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of NAV remained flat at $$44.45 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,455. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $5,159,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 516,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 416,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $28,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

