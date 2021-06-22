Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $596.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $596.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $497.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

