Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 715,568 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.80% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $383,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,346. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

