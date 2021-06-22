Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,475 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $337,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. 13,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,160. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

