Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $484,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,986. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.