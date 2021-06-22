New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $41.80 Average PT from Brokerages

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 337,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

