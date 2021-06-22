New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:SNR opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $582.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.