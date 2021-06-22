New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Gracell Biotechnologies comprises 0.5% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned 0.07% of Gracell Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $14,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,855. The firm has a market cap of $910.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

