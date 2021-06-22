New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.63 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

