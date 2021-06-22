New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.17 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

