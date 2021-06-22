New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,900 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

