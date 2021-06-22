New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.