New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,705 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $238,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $2,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 65.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

