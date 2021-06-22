New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of The Wendy’s worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

