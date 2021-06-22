Nexo Reaches Market Capitalization of $658.31 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $658.31 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

