NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 99.02 ($1.29) on Tuesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £581.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.