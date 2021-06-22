NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 99.02 ($1.29) on Tuesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £581.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.