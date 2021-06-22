NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Down to $17.48

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $17.00. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 2,686 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.