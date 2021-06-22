NIKE’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.