Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSR. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE NSR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.00. 82,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,104. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.75 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

