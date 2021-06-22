Non-Fungible Yearn 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $194,711.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $194,711.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $71.07 or 0.00219486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00641388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.10 or 0.07075806 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,202 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

