Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

