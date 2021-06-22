Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $105.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.13.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

