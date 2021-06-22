Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,339 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $134,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

