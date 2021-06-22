Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $148,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

