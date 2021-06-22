Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,810 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $151,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

CHRW stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

