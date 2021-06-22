Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $129,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $329.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

