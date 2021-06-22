Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,505 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $140,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

AAP stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

