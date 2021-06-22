Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $131,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

ELS stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

