NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 366,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,685. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOW will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 122,130 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.